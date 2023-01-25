REBusinessOnline

IWG to Open Four New Flexible Workspace Locations in Illinois

CHICAGO, ALGONQUIN AND SWANSEA, ILL. — IWG has unveiled plans to open four new flexible workspaces in Illinois. The new locations include a Spaces center and an HQ center in Chicago as well as Regus centers in Algonquin and Swansea. All four locations will offer IWG’s full suite of facilities, including private offices, coworking and collaboration spaces, meeting rooms and a host of tech services. IWG says the new Illinois locations reflect the growing demand for flexible workspaces in large cities and smaller communities alike. IWG is opening the vast majority of its new locations in partnership with commercial real estate owners, developers and franchisee investors.

