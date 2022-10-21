IWG to Open Three New Flexible Workspaces in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, EDWARDSVILLE AND ROCKFORD, ILL. — IWG, a provider of flexible workspaces, plans to open three new locations in Illinois. The company states that the demand for hybrid working continues to grow with companies of all sizes. IWG will open a new headquarters center at 206 N. Randolph St. in Champaign. Additionally, IWG will open two Regus centers at 101 W. Vandalia St. in Edwardsville and 220 E. State St. in Rockford. Timelines for the openings were not provided. IWG opens the vast majority of its new locations in partnership with commercial real estate owners, developers and franchisee investors.