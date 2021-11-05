IYK Realty Buys 158,394 SF Retail Asset in Las Vegas for $26.2M
LAS VEGAS — IYK Realty has purchased a retail property in Las Vegas for $26.2 million. Situated within Sahara Pavilion South at 2520-2650 S. Decatur Blvd., the asset features 158,394 square feet of retail space.
Current tenants include Chase, Chipotle, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Starbucks Coffee. Additionally, the new, 48,000-square-foot anchor tenant will be a supermarket.
Al Twainy and Jennifer Lehr of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.
