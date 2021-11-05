REBusinessOnline

IYK Realty Buys 158,394 SF Retail Asset in Las Vegas for $26.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Nevada, Retail, Western

LAS VEGAS — IYK Realty has purchased a retail property in Las Vegas for $26.2 million. Situated within Sahara Pavilion South at 2520-2650 S. Decatur Blvd., the asset features 158,394 square feet of retail space.

Current tenants include Chase, Chipotle, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Starbucks Coffee. Additionally, the new, 48,000-square-foot anchor tenant will be a supermarket.

Al Twainy and Jennifer Lehr of Colliers represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  