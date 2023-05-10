Izzo Family Medical Center to Open in June in Lansing, Michigan

LANSING, MICH. — Gillespie Group’s medical services building that is opening in Lansing’s University Health Park has been named the Izzo Family Medical Center after Michigan State University’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and his family. The Izzo family received the naming opportunity to honor the contributions they have made in the community over the past 27 years. The 60,400-square-foot building, which is slated to open in June, will house three groups: McLaren Greater Lansing, MSU Healthcare and Corewell Health’s Helen Devos Children’s Hospital. The Izzo family will own the building in conjunction with developer Gillespie Group and a few other investors.