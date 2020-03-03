J. Beard Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF Legends Sports Complex in Metro Houston

SPRING, TEXAS — The J. Beard Real Estate Co. has arranged the sale of Legends Sports Complex, a 100,000-square-foot commercial property located at 602 Pruitt Road in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The asset was built in 2007 on 14.8 acres. Jeff Beard of The J. Beard Real Estate Co. represented the seller, Caduceus Management, in the transaction. Kevin Barr of Mohr Partners represented the buyer, Church Project, which will use the property as its new headquarters.