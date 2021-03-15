REBusinessOnline

J. Beard Arranges Sale of 24.7-Acre Development Site in Metro Houston

SPRING, TEXAS — The J. Beard Real Estate Co. has arranged the sale of a 24.7-acre development site at 5807 Spring Stuebner Road in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. Diana Gaines of J. Beard represented the seller, Estancia LLC, in the transaction. Brad Dill of BD Realty Advisors represented the undisclosed buyer. Future development plans for the site were not disclosed.

