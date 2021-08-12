REBusinessOnline

J. Beard, Outlier Capital Acquire 141,450 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS — A joint venture between locally based full-service real estate firm The J. Beard Real Estate Co. and Outlier Capital LLC has purchased Tomball Town Center, a 141,450-square-foot shopping center located in the northern outskirts of Houston. Kroger anchors the center, which was built on 14.1 acres in 2004. David Disney and Adam Crockett with Dallas-based Disney Investment Group represented the sellers, Illinois-based shopping center REIT InvenTrust Properties and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Morgan Stanley provided acquisition financing. Tomball Town Center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews