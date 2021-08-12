J. Beard, Outlier Capital Acquire 141,450 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Houston

TOMBALL, TEXAS — A joint venture between locally based full-service real estate firm The J. Beard Real Estate Co. and Outlier Capital LLC has purchased Tomball Town Center, a 141,450-square-foot shopping center located in the northern outskirts of Houston. Kroger anchors the center, which was built on 14.1 acres in 2004. David Disney and Adam Crockett with Dallas-based Disney Investment Group represented the sellers, Illinois-based shopping center REIT InvenTrust Properties and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Morgan Stanley provided acquisition financing. Tomball Town Center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.