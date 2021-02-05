J.C. Anderson Completes 108,723 SF Office Buildout for Bosch in Suburban Chicago

Bosch plans to relocate 350 employees to its new space at One Tower Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — J.C. Anderson has completed a 108,723-square-foot office buildout for Bosch at One Tower Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The project scope included a 92,840-square-foot space on the top five floors of the office building as well as a 15,883-square-foot separate space known as “the annex,” which will serve as a testing and lab facility. Bosch is relocating approximately 350 employees from its Automotive Aftermarket Division at 2800 S. 25th Ave. in Broadview, Ill. The new space includes conference and training rooms, private offices and open seating areas. The top floor boasts a 360-degree view of the Chicago skyline. Whitney Architects provided architectural services and Cushman & Wakefield provided project management services. Bosch, a supplier of technology and services, operates in four different business sectors: mobility solutions; industrial technology; consumer goods; and energy and building technology.