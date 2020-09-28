REBusinessOnline

J.C. Anderson Completes 22,000 SF Office Buildout for Gannett Fleming at Chicago’s Two Prudential Plaza

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Gannett Fleming now occupies the entire 37th floor of Two Prudential Plaza.

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has completed a 22,000-square-foot, full-floor office buildout for global infrastructure and engineering firm Gannett Fleming in Chicago. The firm has relocated from One Prudential Plaza to the 37th floor of Two Prudential Plaza. The new space features open office areas, private offices, meeting rooms and a large training room. Eastlake Studio provided architectural services and Gola Corporate Real Estate Inc. provided project management services.

