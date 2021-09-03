J.C. Anderson Completes 32,576 SF Spec Office Buildout in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The new spec suites on the 13th floor range in size from 2,300 to 7,500 square feet.

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has completed construction of a 32,576-square-foot spec office suite buildout for owner GlenStar at the Chicago Board of Trade Building. Located in Chicago’s Loop at 141 W. Jackson Blvd., the property was originally built in 1930. The scope of the project included building out spec suites on the 13th floor that range in size from 2,300 to 7,500 square feet. The spaces feature conference rooms, private offices, huddle rooms, break rooms and open office areas. MRSA Architects & Planners served as architect. This is the third spec suite project that J.C. Anderson has completed for GlenStar at the building.