REBusinessOnline

J.C. Anderson Completes 32,576 SF Spec Office Buildout in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The new spec suites on the 13th floor range in size from 2,300 to 7,500 square feet.

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has completed construction of a 32,576-square-foot spec office suite buildout for owner GlenStar at the Chicago Board of Trade Building. Located in Chicago’s Loop at 141 W. Jackson Blvd., the property was originally built in 1930. The scope of the project included building out spec suites on the 13th floor that range in size from 2,300 to 7,500 square feet. The spaces feature conference rooms, private offices, huddle rooms, break rooms and open office areas. MRSA Architects & Planners served as architect. This is the third spec suite project that J.C. Anderson has completed for GlenStar at the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews