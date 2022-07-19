J.C. Anderson Completes 59,000 SF Interior Office Buildout for Ipsos in Chicago

The Chicago office for Ipsos at The Franklin includes a game room.

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has completed a 59,000-square-foot interior office buildout for Ipsos at The Franklin in Chicago. Ipsos is a market research company headquartered in Paris. The firm relocated its Chicago office from 222 Riverside to the 11th floor of The Franklin. The buildout includes a “user experience” facility, collaboration spaces, offices, open seating and a game room. Ohio-based Champlin Architecture served as the architect. I-Lee Hwa and Nick Ferro of Cushman & Wakefield provided project management and consulting services.