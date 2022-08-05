J.C. Anderson Completes Interior Buildout of Color Factory Art Museum in Chicago’s Willis Tower

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The 24,000-square-foot space represents Color Factory’s largest venue and flagship location.

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has completed the interior buildout of Color Factory, an interactive art museum. The venue is now open to the public and is situated within Chicago’s Willis Tower. The 24,000-square-foot space represents Color Factory’s largest venue and flagship location. Color Factory also operates locations in Houston and New York City. The Willis Tower location showcases interactive installations and curated exhibits inspired by the city of Chicago. J.C. Anderson built 10 galleries that incorporate 117 different paint colors. The project team included Shorecrest Project Management, Partners by Design and ESD.