REBusinessOnline

J.C. Anderson Completes Office Buildout for Jordan Co. at Chicago’s One North Wacker

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The Jordan Co.’s new space is on the 41st floor.

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has completed an office buildout for The Jordan Co. at One North Wacker Drive in Chicago. The middle-market private equity firm is relocating from 1751 Lake Cook Road in Deerfield, Ill. The buildout on the 41st floor includes new private offices, open work areas, meeting rooms, a café, reception area, boardroom, pantry and copy room. IA Interior Architects provided architectural services and JLL represented property ownership. One North Wacker rises 51 stories and spans 1.4 million square feet in the Central Loop.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  