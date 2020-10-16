J.C. Anderson Completes Office Buildout for Jordan Co. at Chicago’s One North Wacker

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has completed an office buildout for The Jordan Co. at One North Wacker Drive in Chicago. The middle-market private equity firm is relocating from 1751 Lake Cook Road in Deerfield, Ill. The buildout on the 41st floor includes new private offices, open work areas, meeting rooms, a café, reception area, boardroom, pantry and copy room. IA Interior Architects provided architectural services and JLL represented property ownership. One North Wacker rises 51 stories and spans 1.4 million square feet in the Central Loop.