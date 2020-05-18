J.C. Anderson Completes Phased Renovation Project at Office Property in Lisle, Illinois

Westwood of Lisle now features renovations to its lobbies, fitness center, restrooms, tenant lounges, onsite deli and conference room.

LISLE, ILL. — J.C. Anderson has completed a phased renovation project at Westwood of Lisle, located at 2441 and 2443 Warrenville Road in metro Chicago. Property owner Briar Meads Capital LLC hired J.C. Anderson to complete the capital improvement project, which consisted of renovating the office property’s two existing lobbies, fitness center, restrooms, tenant lounges, onsite deli and conference room. Wright Heerema Architects provided architectural services and NAI Hiffman provided project management services. The Class A office complex spans 296,486 square feet.