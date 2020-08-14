J.C. Anderson Renovates 53,111 SF Office for ReaderLink in Oak Brook, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

ReaderLink occupies space at The Crossings.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — J.C. Anderson has completed office renovations totaling 53,111 square feet for ReaderLink at The Crossings in Oak Brook. J.C. Anderson added private offices, open office cubicles, coffee stations, private restrooms, conference rooms and a meeting space. The work was completed in phases. ReaderLink distributes hardcover, trade and paperback books to booksellers in North America. Ware Malcomb served as architect. JLL oversaw construction management. The office is located at 1420 Kensington Road.