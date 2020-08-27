J.C. Anderson to Complete 109,000 SF Office Build-Out for Bosch in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois

Bosch will occupy the top five floors of the 31-story One Tower Lane.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILL. — J.C. Anderson has been selected to complete a 109,000-square-foot office build-out for German engineering and technology company Bosch at One Tower Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The project encompasses the top five floors of the 31-story office building as well as a 15,883-square-foot separate commercial space at the property known as “The Annex.” Bosch plans to relocate about 350 employees from its automotive aftermarket division in Broadview to the new space in Oakbrook Terrace. Scheduled for completion in November, the project will include the addition of conference rooms, private offices and open seating areas. The annex portion will serve as a testing and lab facility. Whitney is the project architect and Cushman & Wakefield is providing project management services.