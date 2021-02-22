REBusinessOnline

J.C. Anderson to Complete 55,000 SF Office Buildout for Ajinomoto in Itasca, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

ITASCA, ILL. — J.C. Anderson is completing a 55,000-square-foot office buildout for Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America Inc. at 250 E. Devon Ave. in Itasca. The health and wellness company is relocating from 1300 N. Arlington Heights Road, also in Itasca. Scheduled for completion in March, the new space will feature a culinary kitchen with video capabilities for hosting virtual demonstrations. It will also house laboratory space for research and development activities. Shive-Hattery served as architect and JLL provided project management services.

