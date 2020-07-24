J.C. Anderson to Renovate 150,000 SF Office for West Monroe Partners in Chicago

West Monroe Partners is relocating to 311 W. Monroe St.

CHICAGO — J.C. Anderson has been selected to complete a 150,000-square-foot office buildout for West Monroe Partners at 311 W. Monroe St. in Chicago. Founded in 2002, West Monroe Partners is a national consulting firm with seven offices throughout the country. The firm is relocating from 222 W. Adams St. J.C. Anderson will build out additional offices, open areas, phone rooms, conference rooms and collaborative work areas. The multi-floor project will include a break room on each floor as well as a reception area on the 14th floor and a new staircase leading up to the 15th floor. Completion is slated for October. The 15-story office building spans 382,490 square feet in Chicago’s Loop.