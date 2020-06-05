REBusinessOnline

J.C. Penney Provides Update on Closings, to Shutter 154 Stores

Posted on by in Company News, Retail, Texas

Pictured is one of J.C. Penney's stores in Valdosta, Georgia. The Plano-based retailer will be announcing additional store closings in the coming weeks.

PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney released an update on its store optimization strategy on Thursday, announcing plans to close 154 stores around the country as part of Phase I of the plan. The closings of those stores are scheduled to begin on Friday, June 12. The Plano-based retailer expects to announce additional closings after Phase I, which will feature store-closing sales at the shuttered locations that are expected to take 10 to 16 weeks to complete. A list of which stores are closing as part of Phase I can be found here.

