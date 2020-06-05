J.C. Penney Provides Update on Closings, to Shutter 154 Stores

Pictured is one of J.C. Penney's stores in Valdosta, Georgia. The Plano-based retailer will be announcing additional store closings in the coming weeks.

PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney released an update on its store optimization strategy on Thursday, announcing plans to close 154 stores around the country as part of Phase I of the plan. The closings of those stores are scheduled to begin on Friday, June 12. The Plano-based retailer expects to announce additional closings after Phase I, which will feature store-closing sales at the shuttered locations that are expected to take 10 to 16 weeks to complete. A list of which stores are closing as part of Phase I can be found here.