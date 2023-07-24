J.C. Penney Reopens 320,000 SF Office Campus in Plano, Welcomes Back 2,000 Associates

PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney has reopened its 320,000-square-foot corporate office at The Campus at Legacy West (CALWest) in Plano, welcoming back some 2,000 associates in the process. The department store chain originally opened in CALWest campus in 1992 when it relocated to Texas from New York City, but the offices were largely shuttered after J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The office now features an open floor plan to encourage collaboration among employees, who will also have access to amenities such as pickleball courts, an arcade, fitness center and a golf simulator. J.C. Penney first re-affirmed its commitment to the space in March 2022 by signing a new lease.