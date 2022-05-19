J.C. Penney Signs 318,067 SF Office Headquarters Lease at Legacy West in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney has signed a 318,067-square-foot office headquarters lease at CalWest, a 1.8 million-square-foot office building located within Legacy West in Plano. The 86-acre campus offers a full-service fitness club, conference center, daycare facility and a food court/dining hall. According to The Dallas Morning News, the campus served as J.C. Penney’s headquarters from 1992 until 2020, at which point the company vacated the premises while dealing with bankruptcy proceedings. The retailer expects to take occupancy of its new space this fall. Michael Brigance and Teddy Childers represented the landlord, Capital Commercial Investments, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis.