J.C. Penney to Furlough Most Workers as Coronavirus Hits Business

J.C. Penney's furloughs will affect the majority of its 90,000 employees, including hourly store associates, corporate staff and supply chain/distribution workers.

PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney Co. Inc. will furlough the majority of the hourly associates at its stores beginning Thursday, April 2, a move that coincides with the extended store closures brought about by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Plano-based retailer will also furlough a portion of its corporate staff, and will continue with furloughs of workers in its supply chain and distribution centers, which began on March 20.