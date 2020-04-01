REBusinessOnline

J.C. Penney to Furlough Most Workers as Coronavirus Hits Business

J.C. Penney's furloughs will affect the majority of its 90,000 employees, including hourly store associates, corporate staff and supply chain/distribution workers.

PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney Co. Inc. will furlough the majority of the hourly associates at its stores beginning Thursday, April 2, a move that coincides with the extended store closures brought about by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Plano-based retailer will also furlough a portion of its corporate staff, and will continue with furloughs of workers in its supply chain and distribution centers, which began on March 20.

