J.C. Penney to Furlough Most Workers as Coronavirus Hits Business
PLANO, TEXAS — J.C. Penney Co. Inc. will furlough the majority of the hourly associates at its stores beginning Thursday, April 2, a move that coincides with the extended store closures brought about by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Plano-based retailer will also furlough a portion of its corporate staff, and will continue with furloughs of workers in its supply chain and distribution centers, which began on March 20.
