WALTHAM, MASS. — General contractor J. Calnan & Associates has completed a 52,000-square-foot life sciences project in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The facility at 880 Winter St. is a build-to-suit for biotechnology user Lyra Therapeutics and features a 5,000-square-foot manufacturing space, quality control labs, support labs and office space. Perkins & Will served as the project architect, with BR&A Engineers handling that aspect of development. Boston Properties owns the building.