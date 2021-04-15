REBusinessOnline

J.G. Petrucci Acquires 135,082 SF Industrial Portfolio in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, PA. — Locally based investment and development firm J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has acquired the Iron Run Lehigh Portfolio, two industrial buildings totaling 135,082 square feet in Allentown. The portfolio consists of a 99,782-square-foot building that is situated on 10.6 acres at 6980 Snowdrift Road and a 41,390-square-foot building that sits on four acres at 7020 Snowdrift Road. Michael Hines, Brad Ruppel, Brian Fiumara, Bo Cashman, Jonathan Board and Lauren Dawicki of CBRE represented the seller, Penwood Real Estate Management, in the transaction.

