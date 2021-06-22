J.G. Petrucci Acquires 46-Acre Industrial Campus in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, PA. — Locally based developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has acquired the former Suez Water Technologies & Solutions Campus, a 46-acre industrial development in Bensalem, located in Bucks County. The namesake tenant will continue to lease 93,000 square feet of space at the 12-building campus, while RLS USA Inc., a former subsidiary of General Electric, will lease 20,000 square feet of R&D space. J.G. Petrucci will demolish and redevelop the remainder of the campus.