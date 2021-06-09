J.G. Petrucci Begins 100,000 SF Industrial Expansion Project in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Pictured is the headquarters facility of Cigars International in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, which is set to be expanded by 100,000 square feet, yielding a new footprint of 213,500 square feet.

BETHLEHEM, PA. — Locally based developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has begun construction on a 100,000-square-foot industrial expansion project at the headquarters of Cigars International in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The project will increase the total size of the building to 213,500 square feet and will include an interior build-out for advanced material handling equipment. The project is slated for completion by the end of the year.