J.G. Petrucci Begins 100,000 SF Industrial Expansion Project in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, PA. — Locally based developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has begun construction on a 100,000-square-foot industrial expansion project at the headquarters of Cigars International in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The project will increase the total size of the building to 213,500 square feet and will include an interior build-out for advanced material handling equipment. The project is slated for completion by the end of the year.
