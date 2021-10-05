J.G. Petrucci Breaks Ground on 172-Unit Mixed-Income Project in East Orange, New Jersey

The Station at East Orange is scheduled for a 2022 completion.

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has broken ground on The Station at East Orange, a 172-unit mixed-income residential community in Northern New Jersey. Thirty percent of the property’s one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be designated as affordable housing, with an area median income range starting at 30 percent to the upper limit of HUD requirements. Amenities will include a fitness center, business center, open terrace courtyards, an art gallery and 3,477 square feet of retail space. Completion is slated for 2022.