J.G. Petrucci Buys 107,310 SF Industrial Building in Easton, Pennsylvania

The industrial building located at 3 Danforth Drive in Easton, Pennsylvania, totals 107,310 square feet.

EASTON, PA. — J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. has purchased a 107,310-square-foot industrial building located at 3 Danforth Drive in the Lehigh Valley city of Easton. The building sits on 10.6 acres and includes 34 loading dock positions and just under an acre of outdoor storage space. J.G. Petrucci is currently renovating the building, which will be available for leasing in July. Kevin Hagenberg of SSH Real Estate brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.