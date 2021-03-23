J.G. Petrucci, Cabot to Develop 148,960 SF Spec Industrial Project in Souderton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The new industrial building at 59 Fretz Road in Souderton, Pennsylania, will total 148,960 square feet. Completion is slated for this fall.

SOUDERTON, PA. — A partnership between J.G. Petrucci Co. and Boston-based Cabot Properties will develop a 148,960-square-foot speculative industrial project in Souderton, located north of Philadelphia in Montgomery County. The property will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 24 loading positions and 24 trailer storage positions. Completion is slated for this fall. Jon Mikula, John Plower and Mike Lachs of JLL arranged the partnership between the two developers.