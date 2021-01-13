J.G. Petrucci, Cabot to Develop 225,000 SF Industrial Project in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

J.G. Petrucci and Cabot Properties expect to complete their 225,000-square-foot industrial project at 85 Fairless Drive in Bucks County by the end of the year.

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA. — A partnership between New Jersey-based developer J.G. Petrucci Co. and Boston-based Cabot Properties will develop a 225,000-square-foot industrial project in Fairless Hills, about 25 miles north of Philadelphia. The property will be situated on 18.3 acres and will feature 36-foot clear heights, 50 trailer parking spaces and 172 parking stalls. Jon Mikula and John Plower of JLL arranged the partnership between the co-developers. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.