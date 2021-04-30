REBusinessOnline

J.G. Petrucci, Cabot to Develop 318,440 SF Spec Industrial Project in Wind Gap, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

J.G.-Petrucci-Wind-Gap-Pennsylvania

A construction timeline for J.G. Petrucci's new industrial project in Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, was not disclosed.

WIND GAP, PA. — A partnership between locally based developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. and Boston-based Cabot Properties will develop a 318,440-square-foot speculative industrial project in the Lehigh Valley city of Wind Gap. The property will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 39 dock-high loading positions, two drive-in doors, 54 trailer positions and ESFR fire protection. Jon Mikula and John Plower of JLL arranged the partnership between the two firms. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

