J.G. Petrucci Completes $20M Seniors Housing Project in Harbeson, Delaware

HARBESON, DEL. — Developer J.G. Petrucci has completed PeachTree Health Group Rehabilitation Center, a $20 million seniors housing project in the southern Delaware city of Harbeson. The property features 78 assisted living units that will serve patients that are recovering from brain injuries. Cerminara Architect designed the project. Iron Hill Construction, J.G. Petrucci’s in-house construction firm, served as the general contractor