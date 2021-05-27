J.G. Petrucci Completes Lease-Up of 275-Unit Multifamily Property in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The Station at Willow Grove in metro Philadelphia totals 275 units.

WILLOW GROVE, PA. — Developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. and its subsidiary, Petrucci Residential, have completed the lease-up of The Station at Willow Grove, a 275-unit multifamily property located on the northern outskirts of Philadelphia. The community is now 100 percent occupied. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and glass mosaic backsplashes. The property features 20,000 square feet of commercial space and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, resident clubroom, cinema lounge and a furnished courtyard.