J.G. Petrucci Sells 40,000 SF Medical Office Building in Easton, Pennsylvania

The medical office building located at 2401 Northampton St. in Easton totals 40,000 square feet.

EASTON, PA. — Developer J.G. Petrucci Co. has sold a 40,000-square-foot medical office building located at 2401 Northampton St. in the Lehigh Valley city of Easton. Cerminara Architect designed the project, and Iron Hill Construction Management, a subsidiary of J.G. Petrucci, served as the general contractor. The property is leased to Lehigh Valley Health Network and houses primary care, lab testing, orthopedic, imaging and physical therapy service providers.