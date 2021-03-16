REBusinessOnline

J.G. Petrucci Signs Wholesale Redistribution User to 160,000 SF Lease in Lehigh Valley

RJ Schinner is expanding to 160,000-square-foot space in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA. — Locally based developer J.G. Petrucci has signed wholesale redistribution firm RJ Schinner to a 160,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Lehigh Valley Flex Center campus in Hanover Township. The tenant will relocate from an 80,000-square-foot space in nearby Bethlehem. Van Martin Brokerage represented RJ Schinner in the lease negotiations.

