J.G. Petrucci Signs Wholesale Redistribution User to 160,000 SF Lease in Lehigh Valley
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA. — Locally based developer J.G. Petrucci has signed wholesale redistribution firm RJ Schinner to a 160,000-square-foot, full-building industrial lease at Lehigh Valley Flex Center campus in Hanover Township. The tenant will relocate from an 80,000-square-foot space in nearby Bethlehem. Van Martin Brokerage represented RJ Schinner in the lease negotiations.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.