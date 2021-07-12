REBusinessOnline

J.G. Petrucci to Develop 172-Unit Apartment Community in East Orange, New Jersey

The-Station-at-East-Orange

J.G. Petrucci has begun to move dirt at the site of The Station at East Orange, but an anticipated completion date has yet to be established.

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. will build The Station at East Orange, a 172-unit apartment community that will be located just west of Newark. The property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 30 percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing, with kitchen islands and stainless steel countertops. In addition, The Station at East Orange will include 3,477 square feet of retail space and amenities such as a fitness center, business center and an art gallery. J.G. Petrucci is developing the project in partnership with TD+ Partners and the City of East Orange. A firm construction timeline is still being established.

