J.G. Petrucci Underway on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Logan Township, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Port-Logistics-Center-at-Logan

Construction of Building A at Port Logistics Center at Logan is scheduled to be complete some time in late 2021.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — J.G. Petrucci Co. is underway on construction of Building A at Port Logistics Center at Logan, in Logan Township, located outside of Philadelphia in Gloucester County. The 1 million-square-foot building is part of a larger speculative industrial project that will eventually consist of four buildings totaling 1.9 million square feet across 190 acres. The first and largest building is scheduled to be complete in late 2021. CBRE has been tapped to lease the development.

