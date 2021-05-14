J.H. Snyder Co. Completes 21-Story Multifamily Community in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

One Museum Square in Los Angeles features 285 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, a rooftop pool and spa and an open-air activity patio with dining and lounge seating.

LOS ANGELES — J.H. Snyder Co., with MVE + Partners as architect and designer, has completed One Museum Square, a 296,000-square-foot high-rise apartment tower in Los Angeles.

Located at 640 S. Curson Ave., the 21-story building features 285 residential units; a large, open-air activity patio with dining and lounge seating; a residence lounge that opens to a patio; flexible workspaces; fitness center; and rooftop pool and hot tub.

One Museum Square offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, ranging from 495 square feet to 1,300 square feet, with private glass balconies; floor-to-ceiling windows; quartz countertops and full backsplashes; Kohler bathroom and kitchen fixtures; oversized soaking tubs or fully tiled showers; Bosch washers and dryers; custom-designed closets; extra bathroom and kitchen storage; and Fisher & Paykel appliances.

The project team included SCA Engineers, NA & Associates, Limbach Engineer and Donald F. Dickerson Associates.