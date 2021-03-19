REBusinessOnline

J.P. Morgan Purchases New Single-Family Rental Community in Athens, Georgia for $50.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Cottages at Ridge Pointe

Community amenities at The Cottages at Ridge Pointe include a resort-style pool, a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with fitness center, catering kitchen and leasing and management offices.

ATHENS, GA. — New York-based J.P. Morgan has purchased The Cottages at Ridge Pointe, a single-family rental community in Athens, for $50.8 million. The seller is Vinings, Ga.-based Jim Chapman Communities, which delivered the 216-unit community property in 2020.

Located at 805 Zelkova Ridge, the property comprises single-story rental ranch cottages. Each rental unit includes private patios and front-porch entryways, kitchens with granite countertops and subway tile backsplashes, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, wide doorways, a zero-step entry into the home, walk-in closets and attached, single-car garages.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with fitness center, catering kitchen and leasing and management offices. The community also offers onsite management by Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate, which includes 24-hour emergency maintenance service.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  