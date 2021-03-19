J.P. Morgan Purchases New Single-Family Rental Community in Athens, Georgia for $50.8M

ATHENS, GA. — New York-based J.P. Morgan has purchased The Cottages at Ridge Pointe, a single-family rental community in Athens, for $50.8 million. The seller is Vinings, Ga.-based Jim Chapman Communities, which delivered the 216-unit community property in 2020.

Located at 805 Zelkova Ridge, the property comprises single-story rental ranch cottages. Each rental unit includes private patios and front-porch entryways, kitchens with granite countertops and subway tile backsplashes, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, wide doorways, a zero-step entry into the home, walk-in closets and attached, single-car garages.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool, a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with fitness center, catering kitchen and leasing and management offices. The community also offers onsite management by Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate, which includes 24-hour emergency maintenance service.