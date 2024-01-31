Wednesday, January 31, 2024
J. Safra Real Estate Agrees to Acquire Historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Downtown Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — J. Safra Real Estate, an affiliate of international banking and investment firm Safra Group, has agreed to acquire the historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace in downtown Boston. Faneuil Hall traces its origins to 1742, when the site served as a meeting ground and a center of commerce for Boston residents and visitors. Today, the development is home to more than 80 individual businesses. The seller was Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. Details of the transaction, such as the price and expected closing date, were not disclosed.

