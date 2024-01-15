J Street Buys Vacant 390,609 SF Office Building in San Diego, Plans Redevelopment Project

SAN DIEGO — J Street has acquired a fully vacant office building in San Diego, known as Tower 180, in a lender-facilitated, off-market transaction for an undisclosed price. The buyer plans to convert the 25-story building into hospitality and residential use.

Brunson Howard and Rick Reeder of Newmark, along with Kevin Shannon, Tony Malk, Chris Benton and Anthony Muhlstein of Newmark’s U.S. capital markets team, represented the undisclosed seller.

Located at 124 W. Broadway, the 390,609-square-foot asset primarily offers 10,000-square-foot floor plates. The asset is centrally located with easy access to Civic Center Trolley Station, Light Rail (MTS Station), Santa Fe Train Depot, San Diego International Airport, Interstate 5 and Highway 163.