HUTTO, TEXAS — Jack Allen’s Kitchen, a food-and-beverage concept that specializes in Texas-based cuisine, has opened a 7,000-square-foot restaurant in Hutto, a northern suburb of Austin. The restaurant was built from the ground up within the 35-acre Hutto Co-Op District and will be able to house about 275 patrons between its indoor and patio dining spaces. Designtrait Architects designed the restaurant.