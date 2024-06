SAN DIEGO — San Diego-based Jack in the Box has announced plans to open 15 restaurants in Georgia, marking the first entry into the state for the fast-casual brand.

According to a press release from the company, the new sites have not yet been selected, but plans include a focus on the Macon, Augusta and Savannah markets. A franchisee will own and operate the restaurants.

Jack in the Box also recently announced a commitment to 30 new locations in Florida.