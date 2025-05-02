Friday, May 2, 2025
Jack in the Box
San Diego-based Jack in the Box currently operates approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states.
Jack in the Box to Close Up to 200 Stores, Company to Explore Sale of Del Taco

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Jack in the Box Inc. has announced plans to improve its long-term financial performance across its restaurant system, which includes the closure of 150 to 200 underperforming Jack in the Box restaurants, as well as possible alternatives for its Del Taco brand, which it acquired in March 2022.

Jack in the Box will implement a block closure program, which will comprise of approximately 80 to 120 restaurant closures between now and December 31, with the remaining underperforming restaurants closing thereafter, based upon franchise agreement termination dates.

San Diego-based Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco, the second largest Mexican-American quick-service restaurant chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 17 states.

