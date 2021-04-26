Jack Resnick & Sons Negotiates Two Office Leases in Manhattan’s Bryant Park

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based landlord Jack Resnick & Sons has negotiated two new office leases at 8 W. 40th St. in Manhattan’s Bryant Park neighborhood. Global commodity merchandiser Trammo Inc. signed a lease for 6,667 square feet, and The American Friends of Tel Aviv University (AFTAU) inked a deal of an undisclosed size. Greg Taubin of Savills represented Trammo Inc., while Glenn Roberts of Fenway Equities represented AFTAU. Brett Greenberg and Fran Delgorio represented Jack Resnick & Sons on an internal basis.