Thursday, August 28, 2025
CivicDevelopmentTexas

Jackson Construction Completes 106,000 SF Academic Project in Palestine, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PALESTINE, TEXAS — General contractor Jackson Construction has completed a 106,000-square-foot academic project in Palestine, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas. Designed by Fitzpatrick Architects and Pfluger Architects, the building houses a new middle school and administration offices of the Westwood Independent School District (ISD). The school will ultimately be able to support about 650 students in grades 6 through 8. Construction of the middle school component of the project was financed in part by a $38 million bond to fund campus repairs and upgrades, as well as new facilities, across the Westwood ISD.

