Jackson Health Completes $400M Emergency Room Expansion in Miami

MIAMI — Jackson Health System has completed the first phase of the $400 million renovation and expansion of its emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The newly built, ground-up emergency room has doubled its original footprint, which now spans 178,000 square feet. Designed by HKS and built by Skanska, the project included the demolition of two existing buildings to create space for the expanded facility.

Phase I of the renovation features 60 general exam rooms, four resuscitation rooms, six triage and 12 fast-track rooms, along with a second floor that comprises 50 observation rooms and seven acute care rooms. Patients also now have access to a full radiology suite with MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities, as well as an on-site pharmacy for immediate delivery of medications.

Phase II of the project will continue to expand the existing 45,000-square-foot emergency room with 121 adult emergency rooms, dedicated behavioral health bays and 30 pediatric emergency rooms. Renovations are underway and scheduled for completion in 2027.

Lastly, Phase III will further expand the emergency room through the addition of a third floor with more clinical space and a helipad for rapid transfers and life-saving arrivals.