Jackson-Shaw Acquires 169 Acres in Fort Worth for 2.2 MSF Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Construction of Phase I of Ranch 46 Logistics Center in Fort Worth is scheduled to begin in June. The project will ultimately span 2.2 million square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has acquired 169 acres at the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Campus Drive in Fort Worth for the development of 46 Ranch Logistics Park, an industrial project that will ultimately span about 2.2 million square feet. Jackson-Shaw worked with the City of Fort Worth to rezone the rail-served site, which offers proximity to Interstates 35 and 20, from single-family residential to industrial. The first phase will feature 560,000 square feet of Class A space across three buildings that will be developed on a speculative basis. Construction of Phase I is scheduled to begin in June and to be substantially complete by the first quarter of 2021. Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project, and GSR Andrade is the architect. Halff Associates is the civil engineer, and Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agency. Liberty Capital Bank provided construction financing.