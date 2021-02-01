Jackson-Shaw Begins Work on 154,127 SF Industrial Project in Arlington

Parc 20 in Arlington is expected to be complete in the third quarter.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based developer Jackson-Shaw has begun construction on Parc 20, a two-building, 154,127-square-foot industrial project in Arlington. Building 1 will span 96,931 square feet and Building 2 will total 57,196 square feet. Each building will feature flexible space designed to accommodate office, showroom, manufacturing, distribution, assembly and other uses. Ridgemont Commercial Construction is the general contractor for the project, with GSR Andrade as the architect. Stream Realty Partners is providing leasing services. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter.