Jackson-Shaw Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Industrial Park in Metro Charlotte

LANDIS, N.C. — Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on Landis Ridge, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park in Landis, a northeast suburb of Charlotte in Rowan County. The Dallas-based developer plans to deliver the project, its first in the Charlotte area, in two separate phases. Phase I is slated for a second-quarter 2025 delivery and will comprise three buildings totaling nearly 600,000 square feet.

Situated on nearly 150 acres at 619 Old Beatty Ford Road, the parcel is located midway between US Route 29 and the new exit 65 on I-85. Jackson-Shaw is developing Landis Ridge on a speculative basis with various uses in mind, including third-party logistics occupiers, e-commerce distribution, consumer goods, warehousing and manufacturing. Jay Hill, Spencer Yorke and Matthew Greer of JLL are leading leasing efforts.

Compatriot Capital is Jackson-Shaw’s equity partner for Landis Ridge, and Hartford Investment Management Co. (HIMCO) provided construction debt financing. The design-build team includes general contractor Frampton Construction, civil engineer Orsborn Engineering Group and architect Merriman Schmitt Architects.